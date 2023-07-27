Lisa Rinna Deems 'Days Of Our Lives' Set Environment 'Disgusting' Amid Misconduct Investigation

Lisa Rinna is speaking out about her past experiences on the ‘disgusting’ and ‘hostile’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ set amid internal investigation.

via: AceShowbiz

Rinna has gotten candid about the set environment of “Days of Our Lives”. Following internal investigation over the misconduct allegations against show director Albert Alarr, the actress depicting Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera did not hesitate to deem it “disgusting.”

On Tuesday, July 25, the 60-year-old went public with her opinion through a statement she released on her Instagram Story. “Well, this took a long time… Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment,” she wrote. “It was disgusting, I was shocked.”

“I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems,” the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” continued. She was reacting to a headline about Albert being alleged of groping cast members. Over the headline screenshot, she declared, “Karma is a b***h.”

Albert was uncovered by Deadline to have undergone around two months of investigation following an employee’s complaint about a round of layoffs that had disproportionately impacted women.

The investigation that was kicked start in March then evolved further when Albert was accused of groping cast members. He was also claimed to have grabbed and kissed one of the show’s actresses without her consent five or six years ago. Deadline reported that he has apologized to the actress.

About Albert’s behavior after his co-executive producer promotion, a longtime employee stated, “He became much more tyrannical, I think he became much more aware of his unilateral power, and that [executive producer] Ken [Corday] wasn’t going to be involved in decision-making. And I think [Albert] took the ball and ran with it, and I think it’s ruined the show.”

Production company behind “Days of our Lives” has since released a statement to Deadline. “Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” it read.

“After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment,” the statement continued.