Lil Yachty Trolls Andrew Tate For Declining To Meet With Drake Over Nail Polish [Photos]

Andrew Tate was on the receiving end of some sarcastic trolling from Lil Yachty after he commented on Drake’s new pink manicure.

via: HotNewHipHop

Tate became the most widely discussed person on the internet over the past year and not necessarily for the greatest reasons. Before his arrest in December, his opinions of masculinity, feminism, gender roles, and traditional values divided the internet and undoubtedly led to widespread backlash. Most recently, Tate, who is facing charges related to human trafficking and rape, criticized some of Drake’s latest fashion choices, specifically, the Canadian rapper’s choice to wear nail polish.

After Drake’s latest trip to the nail salon went viral, Andrew Tate suggested that he turned down a meeting with the rapper. “There’s a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me,” he wrote. The comment led to a flurry of reactions online with some of his supporters co-signing his choice to others who felt as though the “God’s Plan” rapper likely wouldn’t have wanted to hang out with Tate in the first place.

Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me. https://t.co/zMVaGkmchY — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 4, 2023

It’s hard to deny that Lil Yachty’s had an influence on Drake’s latest fashion choices. After all, the Atlanta rapper even once launched his own line of nail polish. However, Lil Yachty found Tate’s comments hilarious and couldn’t help but troll the online personality in defense of Drizzy. “Man dis sh*t weird AF!! [100 emoji] SMH U used to be our HERO DRAKE!! [superhero emoji],” he wrote. “U let day boy yatchy get 2 u!!”

The possibility that Drake attempted to connect with Andrew Tate seems far-fetched. Earlier this year, Adin Ross’ manager revealed that the streamer’s friendship with the controversial online personality is why he can’t land high-profile guests. “Yeah, I would be getting you guests if they weren’t all afraid to be seen with you… Your reputation is just so toxic. No one wants to be anywhere near you,” he told Ross. “I mean, you’re very closely affiliated with Andrew Tate, so a lot of people are afraid of that.” We’ll keep you posted if Drake ever responds to Andrew Tate.