Lil Yachty Celebrates Birthday With Drake, Gets OVO Tattoo [Photos]

Having your friends go all-out on your birthday is arguably one of the best feelings in the world, and this year, 25-year-old Lil Yachty got the star treatment on his big day, thanks to his Canadian pal, Drake.

via: Rap-Up

In honor of his 25th birthday, the “Yacht Club” rapper debuted a new tattoo featuring Drake’s signature OVO owl mascot. The new ink, which he revealed in an Instagram Story, appears on his right wrist.

Yachty celebrated his 25th birthday with Drizzy. He shared a series of photos on board Drake’s private “Air Drake” plane. In one pic, he sits alongside Champagne Papi in the plush leather seats while enjoying some chicken wings. He also poses in front of the blue Virgil Abloh-designed jet in a matching blue fit, complete with ripped Chrome Hearts jeans.

“Big bro said I dont gotta fly delta nmorre,” Yachty captioned the IG slideshow.

Drake also wished his “Oprah’s Bank Account” collaborator on his big day. “More life to my brother @lilyachty so happy we are locked in for this lifetime,” he wrote.

Lil Boat usually drops his Birthday Mix tape, but this year, he decided to do something different. “First year with no birthday mix, something special is coming, thanks for the wishes,” he tweeted. “Love y’all 4ever c u soon.”

Lil Yachty shows off his new OVO tattoo ??? pic.twitter.com/6HJDaGZ1OD — RapTV (@Rap) August 24, 2022

First year with no birthday mix, something special is coming, thanks for the wishes… love y’all 4ever c u soon — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) August 23, 2022