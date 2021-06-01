Lil Yachty Asked Drake to Mediate His Beef with Nicki Minaj [Video]

During a recent interview with TMZ about the return of live shows in 2021, Lil Yachty revealed that despite counting himself as one of Nicki Minaj’s biggest fans, Mrs. Petty still has him blocked over supporting Cardi B.

via: The Source

Yachty asked the Barbz for forgiveness in hopes that the Queens rapper would unblock him on Twitter.

Lil Yachty says he tried to get Drake’s help in having Nicki Minaj unblock him… to no avail pic.twitter.com/QBvM1yG5mi — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 31, 2021

Lil Boat tried using her fan base to get back into her good graces. “Yesterday I went on Twitter to retweet my tweets from middle school of me praising Nicki, and then I went on Instagram live to let the world know Nicki Minaj has me blocked.”

“It’s the Barbz, man. They’re still killing me,” Yachty said when asked about the beef. “I woke up yesterday to a heat of fire under my butt from the Barbz. And the thing about that was I think I’m just big on loyalty. I got a lot of love for Cardi B and she’s a damn-near family members so I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna ride. But I never—I’ve loved Nicki Minaj since I was a child.”

Yachty even asked Drake for a hand but The Boy clearly doesn’t got the juice like that. “I even hit Drake, I’m like, ‘Yo Drake, tell Nicki I love her. I love her to death,’” Yachty said laughing. “I checked this morning, I’m still blocked.”

Nicki Minaj was vocal about how hurtful her feud with Cardi B was in the past, and many people rode the “Nicki hate train” like Yachty, and fans speculate that Drake was on board at a point in time.

When the TMZ hosts brought up the inciting interview with their former colleague Raquel Harper on her show Raq Rants, Yachty chuckled. “It’s the Barbz, man!” he declared. “They still killing me!”