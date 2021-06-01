Mary J. Blige Drops Trailer for ‘My Life’ Documentary [Video]

After 30 years in the music industry, Mary J. Blige is giving fans some insight on the makings of one of her best received albums to date: her 1994 sophomore project, My Life.

In 1994, Mary J. Blige gave us the ultimate vibe with her sophomore My Life LP, featuring classics such as “I’m Goin’ Down,” “You Gotta Believe” and “Be Happy.” Fast forward 25 years later, we get to take a peek into the icon’s life ourselves with her documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. As Blige’s second album gave a raw story of abuse, mental health, and addiction – and later earned triple platinum status, won the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Album, and received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

“My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” she admitted in the trailer. “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.

Directed by Oscar®-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, the Amazon Originals documentary dives deep into the life and times of multi-Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige. The Power actress and producer and claimed Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B takes us on a journey through her road to superstardom from the beginning to her present-day successes. In the trailer, the “Just Fine” singer briefly touches on the rises, demises, demons, and blessings of her livelihood from her childhood neighborhood to the conception of My Life.

“Nobody sounds like her,” Sean “Diddy” Combs praised the Bad Boy Records alumna, who is also serving as executive producer of the project. I Can Do Bad All By Myself co-star Taraji P. Henson chimed in to say that Blige “made it okay for people to say it’s alright to be me.”

Rated R with a length of 82 minutes total, Mary J. Blige’s My Life is produced by Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson and executive produced by Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Jeffrey Harleston and Jody Gerson.

Mary J. Blige’s My Life, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, premieres June 25 on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer below.