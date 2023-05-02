Lil Wayne Will Livestream Final Stop Of Welcome To Tha Carter Tour

If you haven’t been able to grab a ticket to Lil Wayne‘s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour,” you are in luck.

via: HipHopDX

On Monday (May 1), Weezy announced plans to livestream the final stop of the 28-date tour on May 13 at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air at 9pm PDT that night, and then again at 8pm AEST and 8pm BST the following day. The concert will then be available on-demand from 5pm EDT on May 14 through 5pm EDT on May 16.

Tickets are available now for purchase here at a $15 price point, with the purchase granting access to all airings as well as the two-day on-demand period.

Lil Wayne’s 28-city tour kicked off April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. During his stop in Toronto, Drake opened up the show with an impromptu performance of some of his greatest hits.

At his New York City stop on April 16, Wayne surprised the crowd with an appearance from Cam’Ron – and the pair performed their 2006 hit “Suck It Or Not” live for the first time ever. Cam was excited as the fans were to see the collab live, parting the stage with, “Weezy, I love you! It’s the first time we ever performed this, n-gga!”

In Boston, fans were treated with a surprise appearance from NLE Choppa for a performance of his Weezy collab, “Ain’t Gonna Answer.” Before NLE left the stage, the young rapper gifted Wayne a chain that featured the New Orleans rapper as all four heads on Mount Rushmore, to which he said, “I appreciate that shit. Hell yeah.”

Atlanta fans didn’t have as great of an experience, however, learning that the rapper canceled his show there last week just a few hours before he planned to take the stage. Weezy shared the news via his Instagram story, writing, “Due to unforeseen circumstances we have to reschedule the Atlanta show tomorrow.”

Neither Lil Wayne nor his team have explained why the show was canceled. There was, however, an understandable amount of disappointment and anger among fans, who took to social media to vent their frustration.