Lil Wayne Replaces Nicki Minaj on Chicago Jingle Ball Lineup a Day Before the Show [Photo]

On Sunday (Dec. 3), Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share some bad news with the Barbz community.

“I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball,” wrote Minaj the day before she was scheduled to headline the Dec. 4 stop of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour. “I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”

She then presented the backup plan: “HOWEVER!!!!! My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show,” she revealed.

The official concert listing on Ticketmaster confirms Wayne has replaced Minaj on the lineup at Allstate Arena. The “More Info” tab on the event’s page includes updated details about the show.

The Dec. 4 lineup is currently set to include Wayne, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE and Kaliii.

“I am STILL performing @ the #Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th and now I’ll ALSO be performing at the #Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th. Album STILL dropping this FRIDAY,” Minaj told her Barbz on Sunday.

The rapper’s Pink Friday 2 album is scheduled for release on Dec. 8, her birthday, after its original release date of Nov. 17 was pushed back. Pink Friday 2 is the follow-up to Minaj’s 2018 album, Queen, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Minaj recently tweeted, “This album is just beyond anything I could have imagined.”

“If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End,” she teased.