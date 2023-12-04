NBA YoungBoy Responds to Joe Budden Saying His Music Is 'Trash': 'Don't Rat On Me Bitch'

NBA YoungBoy has fired back at Joe Budden after calling him “trash” on an episode of his podcast.

Over the weekend, YoungBoy got on his label’s Instagram Story and ripped Budden for speaking about him and his music without provocation on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“The last thing I dropped was Decided 2, and my album is still in the top 10 pussy ass n***a,” YoungBoy said while holding a wad of cash. “Don’t speak on me, I don’t play that shit. Don’t rat on me either, you pussy ass bitch.”

He continued, “You stupid dumb bitch, your dick don’t even get hard no more clown ass n***a. Ain’t no sabotaging me, bitch. Fuck wrong with that n***a, man. Don’t rat on me bitch. And I don’t want to argue with your bitch ass. Bitch you do all them interviews, come on Grave Digger Mountain and talk to me n***a, if you can’t do that you bitch made shut your fucking mouth.”

NBA Youngboy ain't playing with Joe Budden ???

YoungBoy then shared a post showing Decided 2 sitting at No. 9 on an album chart. Shortly after Youngboy’s rant surfaced online, Budden shared a post of him wearing medieval armor on his own Instagram Story.

YoungBoy’s vulgarity-laced rant comes after he said YoungBoy was “trash” and that his label pulled some strings and pushed his listeners to boost his popularity with the “YB Better” social media craze. According to Budden, since that died down, the hype for YoungBoy has dwindled, and so has the quality of his music.

“Am I ready to do this? That n***a is trash, he’s horrible, he’s horrible… he is really bad,” Budden said. “That thing happened with him where when he was out, the label pushed the button and did some YouTube shit, so all the little kids had to come to the gathering and tell you about how great he is and how many views he has and all of that. Now that the label is backed up, we got three to four of those projects while he’s been in Utah on house arrest.”

Birdman also chimed in via Instagram.

“You fukin with something you should leave alone,” he wrote.