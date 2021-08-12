Lil Wayne Reflects on Trump Meeting, Addresses DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments in New Interview [Photo]

It’s no surprise that New Orleans rap veteran Lil Wayne doesn’t see a lot of what happens on social media. After all, this is a man who didn’t realize Quality Control and TDE were the names of music labels or know which rappers were on those labels, despite working with some of them.

via: Complex

In a a recent interview with August Brown for the Los Angeles Times, Weezy was asked about the October 2020 meeting, which you’ll recall was announced via a tweeted photo. At the time, Weezy told fans the meeting was “great” and that it convinced him to offer his support for the then-president’s Platinum Plan.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ?? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Asked this week if he felt that progress was “actually possible” with someone like Trump, Weezy kept his answer brief.

“Progress is always possible,” he told Brown.

And when asked if he got “a lot of pushback” for the meeting, Weezy continued:

“Nah, not at all,” he said.

However, the meeting was indeed met with pushback, including from a number of disappointed fellow artists. 50 Cent, Questlove, Royce Da 5’9”, and more were among those who were quick to call out Weezy for the Trump photo op. The former Apprentice host later granted pardons and commutations to Weezy, Kodak Black, Steve Bannon, and others.

Elsewhere, Weezy was asked if he’s been keeping up with the ongoing fallout from DaBaby’s homophobic comments, which have been rightfully met with a slew of festival cancelations. Weezy first noted he has not been keeping up with DaBaby-related developments, suggesting he wasn’t even aware of the comments themselves. However, when given summary of what happened, Wayne spoke generally about social media.

“You know how it does,” he said. “The spotlight on artists and celebrities is absolutely crazy. You don’t even have to be a celebrity. Even normal people can feel like they’re wrong because their 200 followers said something. But that’s the power of social media today.”

As for DaBaby, a group of 11 organizations—GLAAD and the Black AIDS Institute among them—earlier this month shared an open letter addressing the artist’s “inaccurate and harmful comments.” The letter also saw the organizations urging DaBaby to become “an agent of truth and change” by promoting education on such issues.

Of course, it is entirely possible he just missed all the public pushback.