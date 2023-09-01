Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, And More Announced As 2023 MTV VMAs Performers

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner.

via: Rap-Up

An extended list of its performers today has been announced. Joining previously confirmed acts of Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids are Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Kelsea Ballerini, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The event is slated to air live from Newark’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Doja continued her strong VMAs streak, aiming to scoop up five awards this year. Her hit single “Paint the Town Red” rocketed to the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in less than a month. It’s an exciting time for the artist who is prepping for her first North American tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii. She also revealed the updated cover art for her Scarlet album this morning.

Meanwhile, Wayne is returning to the Video Music Awards stage after more than a decade. He’s set to perform his new single, “Kat Food,” releasing this Friday (Sept. 1). Once a mainstay of the ceremony, the New Orleans native is in the running for Best Hip Hop thanks to his recent collaboration “Kant Nobody” with Swizz Beatz and DMX.

Listen to @liltunechi – you do NOT want to miss his 2023 #VMAs performance!!! Who’s excited for "Kat Food" ?! pic.twitter.com/NAPDtiqvd9 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2023

Elsewhere, Anitta will be back to present a medley from her latest EP, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. She became the first Brazilian artist to win a Moon Person in 2022. Besides the main entertainers, Shakira will also receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, which will mark her first VMAs appearance since 2006.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominee list was announced on Aug. 8. This year’s event featured nods from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Kaliii, Metro Boomin, and PinkPantheress, among others. Moreover, SZA picked up a whopping six selections, with five highlighting her song “Kill Bill” from SOS.

Behind her, Nicki Minaj earned five nominations. Currently preparing to release his sixth studio album, Diddy also received four for tracks like “Gotta Move On” and “Creepin (Remix).”