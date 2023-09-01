Diddy All-Star Features for New Album Include Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber & More

As anticipation builds for Diddy’s upcoming sixth studio LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid, the mogul himself revealed the project’s star-studded tracklist.

via: Billboard

Set to drop Sept. 15, the starry lineup includes notable names such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor and more. On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Diddy noted on Instagram that he in fact has the final feature of The Weeknd’s career, after the singer announced earlier this month that he was done with collaborations.

“IT’S OFFICIAL @THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON….THE LOVE ALBUM :

OFF THE GRID!, exclaimed Puff on Instagram.

“Music is my first love, and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Diddy said in a press release. “This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times — it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

Diddy previously released a bevy of singles to kickstart the album, including his Adult R&B chart-topping single “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, his PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted track “Sex In the Porsche” and his summer club-starter “Act Bad.”

Along with announcing the features for The Love Album, Puff also dropped the tracklist, which sits at a whopping 23 songs. This project marks his first official release under his new label, Love Records, and his first solo album since 2006’s Press Play. Since then, he dropped his 2010 collaborative project Last Train to Paris with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper as Dirty Money and his 2015 mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch).

Check out the tracklist below.

Track list

Brought My Love – Diddy ft The Dream and Herb Alpert

What’s Love – Diddy, Nova Wav

Deliver Me – Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna

Stay A While – Diddy Nija

Homecoming – Diddy, Jozzy

Pick Up – Diddy Jacquees ft Fabolous

Tough Love – Diddy ft Swae Lee

Stay Long – Diddy ft Summer Walker

Belongs to You – Diddy Jozzy

Another One Of Me – Diddy ft The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage

INTERMISSION

Moments – Diddy ft Justin Bieber

Need Somebody – Diddy ft Jasmine Sullivan

Mind Ya Business – Diddy ft, Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani

Nasty interlude – Jozzy

Reachin – Diddy ft Ty Dolla $ign Coco Jones

Stay part 1 – Diddy Kalan FrFr K-Ci

I Like – Diddy ft Mary J Blige

Closer to God – Diddy ft Teyana Taylor

BooHoo – Diddy ft Jeremih

Interlude – Burna Boy Interlude

Kim Porter – Diddy Babyface ft John Legend

Space – Diddy ft H.E.R.