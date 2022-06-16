Lil Wayne Denied Entry into U.K. Over Past Criminal Record [Photo]

Lil Wayne was denied entry into the United Kingdom in a “last minute decision” by the country’s Home Office, according to Strawberries & Creem Festival, where Wayne had been due to headline on Saturday.

via: Rap-Up

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” read a statement from Strawberries & Creem. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the U.K. directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

A Home Office spokesperson told Rolling Stone, “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

The statement appears to refer to Wayne’s 2007 arrest on weapons charges. He was sentenced to a year in prison, but was released after eight months due to good behavior.

Strawberries & Creem would have been Wayne’s first performance in the U.K. in 14 years. Ludacris will fill in for him on Saturday. “In the absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise to everyone who was coming to see him perform,” said the festival. “We look forward to welcoming Ludacris to S&C instead.”

This is the latest festival Wayne has had to cancel. Just last weekend, he dropped out of the Governors Ball in New York due to a “flight disruption” and was replaced by A$AP Ferg.

LUDACRIS will now perform on Saturday.