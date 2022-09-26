Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Birthday with Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless & More [Photos + Video]

Keith Sweat performed for Lil Wayne as he celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish dinner party at The Nice Guy yesterday (Sept. 25) in Los Angeles, California.

via: HipHopDX

The latter could be seen on video giving a personal performance for Tunechi, who energetically jumped out of his seat as Sweat ran through his 1987 hit “Don’t Stop Your Love.”

Skip Bayless also stopped by to hang with his good friend Weezy for a few hours, and later tweeted that the evening was so fun he wished he could have stayed longer.

“Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party,” Skip wrote. “Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!!”

Just returned from Lil Wayne's 40th birthday party. Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 26, 2022

Elsewhere in the evening, NBA YoungBoy sent a video message wishing his idol a happy 40th, which is technically on Tuesday (September 27).

“Whaddup, n-gga? It’s your son,” he said in the clip as the room erupted in laughter. “Make sure you enjoy yourself, bruh.”

NBA YoungBoy wishes Lil Wayne a Happy 40th Birthday pic.twitter.com/4dC0HVqs4d — YPC ??? (@_ypcyoungboy) September 26, 2022

Skip’s appearance at Lil Wayne’s birthday bash was somewhat surprising considering the latter was not happy with his recent take regarding his beloved Los Angeles Lakers.

During an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed guest starring Tunechi earlier this month, Skip claimed that recent Laker addition Patrick Beverly is a significantly better player than his bitter rival and now-teammate Russell Westbrook.

“I just love him, I love what he’s made of. Shannon doesn’t agree with this, but he’s a better player right now than Russell Westbrook,” Skip said, leaving Wayne dumbfounded.

The Young Money rapper eventually replied: “I have an idea or something that no one is throwing out there. What if Russ and Pat Bev click?”

Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless’ unlikely relationship runs deeper than just TV debates, though. Earlier this year, the sports pundit invited Weezy into his Los Angeles home to hang out with him and his wife.

“Ernestine and I drove out to visit our friend Lil Wayne,” Bayless wrote on Instagram next to a photo of him posing with Wayne. “Great time, lotta laughs, talking sports, music and life. Ernestine took this and didn’t quite get the LeBrons I was wearing just for Laker fanatic Wayne.”