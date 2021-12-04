Lil Uzi Vert Surprises JT With A 2022 McLaren On Her 29th Birthday [Photos + Video]

JT has been doing it big for her birthday, most recently enjoying her evening with boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert who had a big surprise for her.

via: AceShowbiz

As the one-half of City Girls turned 29 on Thursday, December 3, “The Way Life Goes” rapper surprised her with a 2022 McLaren.

Giving fans a look at the luxurious car was the birthday femcee. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a video of her screaming while showing off her new black car that was decorated with a giant ribbon. “Uzi ahhhhhh, Oh my Gooood. Look at the wheel, hahaha,” she could be heard screaming in the clip.

Prior to that, JT shared a picture of a big birthday card from Uzi. Once she opened it, she found a car key. Alongside the snap, she raved, “Omfgggggg I loveeeee you.”

Not stopping there, JT also made use of Twitter to express her excitement. “I’m screaming, uziiiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this,” she tweeted, before adding in a separate post, “I’m so in love I never thought I would be, I be pinching myself.”

I’m so in love? I never thought I would be, I be pinching myself ? — City Girl. (@ThegirlJT) December 4, 2021

The “Twerkulator” femcee later shared on Instagram a picture of her posing seductively in front of her brand new car. “WTF! I love youuuuu! @liluzivert,” she marveled. “twenty twenty TWO top speed mclaren!!! Thank you, I’m really lost for wordsssss!”

This proved that JT and Uzi’s relationship remains strong. Back in August, the “20 Min” spitter and his girlfriend sparked breakup rumors after they were caught unfollowing one another on Instagram.

Relationship aside, JT celebrated her birthday by treating her online devotees with some topless pictures of herself. In the images, she’s seen rocking nothing but bright icy blue long wavy hair with matching eyebrows and a pair of distressed denim jeans.

However, JT covered her nipples with pink and blue butterflies. “Another year around the sun!” she captioned her birthday post, adding a sun, butterfly and balloon emoji.

Happy Birthday JT.