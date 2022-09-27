Lil Uzi Vert Calls JT Their ‘Future Baby Mama’ While Flexing Jewelry She Got Them [Video]

If there’s one couple in hip-hop that’s always going to go hard for one another, it’s JT and Lil Uzi Vert.

via: Complex

The Instagram channel follows Chris Smoove, who interviews rappers and asks them in an excited fashion to list out the price tags associated with their outfits. Uzi was Smoove’s latest subject, and the Eternal Atake rapper met the moment head-on by joining in with Smoove’s excited demeanor.

“This motherfucker, $200,000, ok this motherfucker, $150,000,” Uzi said pointing to the various chains dangling around his neck. He then pointed to a bedazzled bracelet on his right wrist, which was embroidered in golden crosses and studded with various diamonds. “I ain’t gonna lie, my future baby mama JT, Jatavia Johnson, bought this motherfucker for me I ain’t gonna lie. City Boy price. God damn $300,” they added.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating on-and-off since going public with their relationship in 2021, when Uzi announced on Twitter that they loved her. The couple at one point even got each other’s names tatted on them, and soon after going public, Uzi dropped $50,000 to rent out New Jersey’s Nickelodeon Studios Park for JT’s 29th birthday. They even threw in a shiny new McLaren.

JT has often raved about her boyfriend’s generous spirit, saying in an interview with Respectfully Justin that on their first date, the rapper gifted her a Chanel bag full of money.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” she said. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was fucking with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

The pair briefly went their separate ways in April, with Uzi saying in a since-deleted tweet that their break-up was due to “dumb shit.”

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit,” Uzi wrote alongside a walking-man emoji. “I don’t even do nothin FML.”

Before announcing the break-up, thry previously tweeted, “I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin fuck my lil life I got going on up…damn what i do?”

Luckily, their separation didn’t last long, and the pair reconciled later that month. Uzi has remained very devoted and very open about his love for JT ever since, emphatically expressing their devotion to her multiple times on Twitter, with one of the earliest instances being back in March.