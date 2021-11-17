Lil Uzi Faces Backlash After He Refuses To Stop His Concert While The Audience Shouts ‘People Are Fainting’ [Video]

Following Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld festival, artists have been making a conscious effort to ensure that fans are safe during their performances. SZA and Teyana Taylor are two artists who’ve stopped their performances in recent weeks to make sure everyone in the crowd was ok. But that wasn’t the case for Lil Uzi Vert.

Fans are not pleased with Lil Uzi following his most recent show.

Video shows fans in the crowd shouting to Uzi that “people are fainting,” while Uzi was performing at the Day N Vegas festival.

Uzi addresses the crowd and explains, “I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay.” In several videos circulating on social media, fans can be heard screaming at Uzi, telling him, “Stop the show, Uzi! You’re f*cked up, Uzi! There’s people f*cking fainting, bro!”

Uzi’s set was reportedly cut short following the chaos.

Lil Uzi Vert addresses Day N Vegas crowd as attendees yell that people are fainting: “I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay” pic.twitter.com/L1F1pB7beX — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 16, 2021

This comes following Travis Scott’s AstroWorld fatalities. Travis and Drake is caught up in over 100 lawsuits. He also spoke about the horrible incident and gave prayers for victims. Travis vowed to pay for the funerals of the victims.

In another clip, Uzi told festival organizers not to “stop his rage” just before a computerized voice can be heard telling the audience to take several steps back to give people in the front of the stage room to move. Shortly after the rapper’s set was cut short, after having only performed a handful of songs. Reports say Uzi also showed up thirty minutes late to his fifty-minute set.

Lil Uzi Vert throws his microphone into the #DayNVegas crowd after he was late and his set was cut short. pic.twitter.com/b0AQeA8cY4 — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 15, 2021