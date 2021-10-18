Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X now has his third number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Industry Baby.”

via Billboard:

“Industry Baby” hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Oct. 23), as it drew 64 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 10%) and 23.2 million U.S. streams (down 1%) and sold 34,300 downloads (soaring 564%) in the week ending Oct. 14, according to MRC Data. The song earns Lil Nas X his third Hot 100 leader, following his record 19-week No. 1 “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” while Harlow notches his first.

“My first number one. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse,” Harlow wrote on his socials while sharing the Billboard chart graphics as well as behind-the-scenes pictures from the “Industry Baby” music video. “Thank you for having me @lilnasx. This song is something I am gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. As for what’s next…buckle up…”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X couldn’t contain his excitement about his latest chart achievement after sharing an NSFW tweet as well as a snippet from their 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance of the two artists smacking each other’s hands as if they were high-fiving each other over this very moment.

“IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!” Lil Nas X wrote.

Congrats to them!