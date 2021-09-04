Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes To Boosie Badazz For His Album Announcement [Photos]

Lil Nas X has the internet in a frenzy over his pregnancy announcement.

via: AceShowbiz

After Lil Nas X unleashed the eyebrow-raising snaps to celebrate his debut album “Montero”, Boosie took to Twitter to express his outrage. “NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP,” he fumed. “I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D**K ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave.”

Having caught wind of Boosie’s tweet, Lil Nas X replied it with a photo of a note with “Sorry” written on it. He also took the opportunity to plug his album by linking to a pre-order page, writing, “i apologized mr. boosie. i left a really detailed apology in the link below. welcometomontero.com.”

Hours later, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker tweeted, “the world funny asf man. the government taking away womens rights, ppl are losing their homes to hurricanes/tornadoes, etc.” He added, “and y’all decided a pregnant pop rapper was the worse thing that’s happening right now.”

Boosie has been a vocal critic of Lil Nas X. He first slammed the openly-gay rapper when defending DaBaby amid backlash over his Rolling Loud controversy in July. “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**,” Boosie said at that time, referring to Lil Nas X’s BET Awards performance in which he kissed one of his female dancers on stage. “You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf**kin’ crazy motherf**ker–or you like d**k too.”

Despite drawing backlash for his homphobic remarks, Boosie remains defiant. “I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more,” he argued when speaking on “The Breakfast Club”. “If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar. You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore… It’s ran by the LGBT community.”

Boosie went on a homophobic rant, calling him “the most disrespectful motherfu**er in the world” and other offensive slurs, while defending DaBaby after he was “canceled” in the wake of his comments about HIV and AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami.

He also responded when Nas joked that he and Jack Harlow would perform “Industry Baby” naked at the VMAs. “If I’m at the awards and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass,” Boosie said on Instagram Live.

Back in July, Nas appeared to address his critics including Boosie. “i’m starting to think you ni**as gay too cuz yall stay on my dick,” he tweeted.

i’m starting to think you niggas gay too cuz yall stay on my dick — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) July 28, 2021