Lil Nas X Responds to Dave Chappelle Jokes, Says He & the Devil ‘Broke Up’

Lil Nas X is ready to move on and leave the devil behind.

via Billboard:

It’s been nearly three years since the star unveiled his devilish music video for his 2021 single, in which he’s seen slipping from Garden of Eden to ancient Greece before pole-dancing down a stripper pole into hell, where he gives Satan a lap dance before killing Lucifer.

In Dave Chappelle‘s latest comedy special, The Dreamer, the comedian took jabs at the “Montero” visual, noting that Lil Nas walked up to him at a party and said that he wanted Chappelle in the video, which Chappelle did not remember.

He said that the moment reminded him of grade school and being asked what he wanted to be growing up, ultimately making fun of what the 24-year-old singer might have told his teacher. “‘What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?’ That n—- stood up in front of the whole class,” Chapelle said. “‘I want to be the gayest n—- that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of hell, and suck the devil’s d— at ten o’ clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.’ Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out.”

Upon seeing the clip on Wednesday (Jan. 3), Lil Nas took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond. “yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce,” he wrote.

At some point we need to unpack Dave Chappelle’s obsession with the LGBTQIA+ community.

yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce https://t.co/HVOfhTVaky — ? (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024