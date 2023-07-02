Lil Nas X Laughs Off Sex Toy Hurled onto Stage: ‘Who Threw They P—y’

Lil Nas X reacted to a sex toy that was thrown onto the stage during his set at European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden.

via: Daily Beast

The 24-year-old rapper was performing his song “Down Souf Hoes” at European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday when a replica vagina was flung onto the stage. He sidestepped the object and recovered quickly, joking, “Who threw they pussy onstage?” before continuing with the show, according to cell phone footage of the event. The bizarre trend seemingly kicked off last month at a Bebe Rexha concert, when the singer suffered a black eye after a fan’s cell phone hit her. Following Rexha’s injury, other artists like Pink, Sexyy Red, and Kelsea Ballerini were similarly subjected to strange projectiles while performing. Less than two weeks ago, singer Ava Max was slapped “so hard” by a fan who’d rushed the stage that the inside of her eye was scratched, she tweeted.

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? ? pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023