Lil Nas X Hit With Cease And Desist Letter For Allegedly Stealing Pregnancy Promo Idea For 'Montero' [Video]

via: The Blast

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Lil Nas X — real name Montero Lamar Hill — is being accused of using artist Dana Dentata’s ‘Pantychirst’ album and artwork as a basis for his ‘Lil’ Nas X Gives Birth’ video.

Dana Dentata [Dana Wright] fired off a cease and desist letter to LNX and his management, claiming he used “copyrighted material” which is “essentially identical to the ‘Pantychrist’ music video and clearly used the work as its basis.”

“Additionally, the sonogram image your client released, as well as the photographs depicting him as pregnant wearing a prosthetic stomach in promotion of Montero, which appears on Instagram and in People Magazine, are also nearly identical and, again, clearly used my client’s works as their basis,” the letter reads.

It continues, “You neither asked for nor received permission to use my client’s Works as the basis for LIL NAS X GIVES BIRTH, and as a promotional content for Montero, nor to make or distribute copies of it. Therefore, we believe you have willfully infringed her rights.”

Lawyers for the artist included a side-by-side version of the promotional post, and they appear to be similar.

At this point, Dentata is asking for Lil’ Nas X to immediately stop the distribution of the ‘Gives Birth’ video on YouTube, which has been viewed over 15 million times.

Dana Dentata is a Canadian-born ex-model turned musician whose metal-infused rap and hip-hop led her to be the first female solo artist signed to Roadrunner Records, a division of Warner Music Group. Dentata self-released her first album DANAVI$ION in 2018. Following the release of her single “TND”, Kanye West, who served as the creative director for the 2018 Pornhub Awards, asked her to give the show’s closing performance.

Dentata has also caught the attention of Kim Kardashian and was featured in a modeling campaign for Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS.

“I demand that you immediately cease the use and distribution of all infringing works derived from the works, and all copies, including electronic copies, of same, that you deliver to me, if applicable, all unused, undistributed copies of same, or destroy such copies immediately and that you desist from this or any other infringement of her rights in the future,” the C & D states. Adding, “It is inconceivable that you would wish to jeopardize your artist’s public image, and reputation by your client falsely claiming he created this copyrighted content.”

The artist is threatening to file a copyright infringement lawsuit if the parties can’t negotiate a settlement.

The cease and desist letter ends by saying, “For these reasons, I sincerely hope that you will consider the contents of this letter and the potential legal consequences. In the end, I believe that a mutually satisfactory resolution of this situation, short of litigation, is desirable for all concerned. Thank you in advance for your careful consideration of this letter.

Dentata hired celebrity lawyer, Perry C. Wander, who blasted LNX saying, “Lil Nas, desperate not to be a one-hit-wonder, swagger jacked my client’s music video story and stole her struggle sauce and artistic vision to avoid a sophomore slump. Dana is a genuine and authentic artist.”

