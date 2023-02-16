Lil Duval Comes Under Fire After Disturbing Tweets About His Own Daughter Resurfaces [Photos]

Online users are sharing their deeply disturbed reactions after comedian Lil Duval’s tweets about his young daughter have resurfaced.

Lil Duval has come under fire after alleged past tweets about his daughter’s sexuality re-emerged on social media.

The disturbing tweets, which were unearthed by Pop Crave, show Duval talking about “dogging” out his daughter when she has her period, and asking Justin Bieber to rape both him and his daughter.

“Whenever my daughter period starts that’s when I’m gonna be the first dude to dog her out,” Duval wrote in one tweet, adding in another: “So most of y’all saying y’all started thinking about sex at 11 or 12. Ok cool my daughter moving in with me at 10.”

In another tweet from February 2010, when Bieber was just 15 years old, he wrote: “#justinbieberpossessedfan hey justin could u please rape me and my daughter then hit me wit a bat if I get out of line.”

“Be real fellas if u fucked a girl and she has a daughter that u seen grow up would u fuck her when she grew up?” he asked in another tweet from September 2012.

Lil Duval faces backlash after disturbing tweets about daughter resurface. pic.twitter.com/gTSablCiOo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2023

Duval clarified months later that his Justin Bieber tweet was intended as a joke about the singer’s fanbase.

“hold on yall im not talking bout my daughter im talking bout thats what a justin bieber fan would say. #stopreaching,” he wrote on Twitter.

hold on yall im not talking bout my daughter im talking bout thats what a justin bieber fan would say. #stopreaching — lil duval (@lilduval) August 1, 2010

Twitter users expressed their shock and disgust at the tweets, with one user calling Duval a “weird ass n-gga” while others simply posted green nausea emojis.

“Who is lil duval and why isn’t he in prison,” wrote one person, while another added: “please take that child out of this man’s house.”

Who to is Lil duval and why isn’t he in prison — Aodhan (@Martial_Utd9) February 16, 2023

Please take that child out of this man’s home. — L. (@PaulsonsRatched) February 16, 2023

what was wrong with him pic.twitter.com/pTFFe13b10 — ? ???' ????? ???? ? (@LiIBussyVert) February 12, 2023

Y’all surprised Lil Duval said he was gonna be the first dude to fuck his daughter as if he’s not best friends with Boosie and an R.Kelly apologist…BIRDS OF A DAMN FEATHER PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/CMjaLYYqqG — ????? ?????????? ? (@YallQunt) February 16, 2023

Lil Duval spent years trolling and disrespecting everyone on the internet and now several old tweets from him fantasizing about fucking his own daughter are recycling. What a sicko! Someone check on his daughter — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) February 16, 2023

There’s nothing Lil Duval could say that’ll explain why he made those tweets ? — LeBron’s other wife ??? (@__jeffane) February 16, 2023

I'm not understanding why y'all didn't feel some type of way about Lil Duval in the first place. Something has always been wrong with him. — Dee Doré ? (@safecampdore) February 14, 2023

TW:

I been saying for a decade now that Lil Duval was a weirdo who gives pedo vibes. Dude pushing 50 and constantly tweets about young girls/women day in and day out. He always gave older dude who hangs outside of high school vibes. Folks are JUST NOW clocking his old tweets? — Michael Chancley, MSW (@KingPiscean504) February 16, 2023

I mean.. lil duval drags women all day every day, why are we surprised at them disgusting ass tweets?! And idgaf how long ago it was. He was 34 years old. Bye — Pretty ass Marie ? (@NelxBabyyy) February 16, 2023

