Lil Durk is Reminded to Live Life to the Fullest After Flipping His Car [Photos]

Lil Durk is counting his blessings after experiencing a brush with death.

via: XXL

News of the incident was shared via the Chicago rapper’s Instagram story. One photo shows the rapper in a hospital bed along with the words “Car Crash” and a sad face emoji. Further posts would add a little more context. “Durk and Carlee was involved in a hit and run but they ok and safe,” one post reads, followed by the rapper confirming that no serious damage was done. “I’m good,” he added.

Durk later told XXL he was thankful the accident wasn’t worse. “I’m blessed, could have been much worse. I went to hospital right after because I had some pain in my back and legs but all in all, gotta thank God,” he said.

Durk has had a busy year in 2018, which has seen him part ways with Def Jam and start his indie journey. “I’m a different artist than I was five years ago, and the time is right for a change,” he said about the split. “At the same time, Def Jam is making changes in their offices and trying a new direction. I didn’t want to be a part of another regime change.”

In March, he put out the Just Cause Y’all Waited EP which features Lil Baby, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, PartyNextDoor and TK Kravitz. He is now prepping the release of the new project Durkio Krazy produced by 808 Mafia’s DY.

In May, the “Granny Crib” rapper announced he was expecting a second child with his girlfriend India Royale.

Check out Durk’s posts about his recent car accident below.