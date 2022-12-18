SZA Earns First No. 1 Album as ‘SOS’ Debuts Atop the Billboard 200

R&B powerhouse SZA has earned her first #1.

via: Complex

According to HitsDailyDouble, Grammy-winner’s sophomore LP SOS will debut atop the Billboard 200, moving 315,000 album equivalent units in its opening week. For comparison, SZA’s 2017 debut LP, Ctrl, debuted and peaked at No. 3 with 60,000 units

Taylor Swift’s latest full-length offering, Midnights, holds steady at No. 2 on the strength of 137,000 album equivalent units. Rounding out the rest of the Top 5 are Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, which slots at No. 3, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (No. 4), and Michael Buble’s Christmas (No. 5).

.@sza officially earns the first #1 album of her career on the Billboard 200 with 'SOS'. — chart data (@chartdata) December 18, 2022

.@sza's 'SOS' to debut at #1 on the US albums chart with 315K units first week, largest R&B streaming week ever (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) December 16, 2022

Fresh off the release of SOS, SZA announced last week that she’s hitting the road for her first-ever arena tour, complete with special guest Omar Apollo.

“Time to take this shit on the road,” SZA told fans when rolling out the official tour flyer.

The North American run starts Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, making stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Austin, Seattle, and more, before it wraps on Mar. 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Consequence, the TDE singer-songwriter hinted at stepping away from the spotlight after her tour. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” she replied when asked about her post-SOS plans. “I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

Congratulations SZA.