Lil Durk In Recovery After Spending Week In Hospital with Dehyrdration, Exhaustion

Lil Durk burst onto the scene a few years ago, shaking rap up with his unique style and early collaborative efforts. Once he got a verse on a Drake song, 2020’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” it’s been off to the races with the young rapper. Now, he’s sitting pretty with a Certified Platinum record from his 2023 album Almost Healed.

But it seems like Lil Durk may need to slow down because TMZ Hip Hop is reporting that Durk was hospitalized.

We’re told the Durk checked into the hospital on July 6, after falling ill in Ohio.

He went to the hospital as a safety measure … but doctors told him the matter was more serious than he and his team realized and quickly admitted him.

The sudden health scare forced Durk to miss a series of shows across Europe and yesterday’s ESPY Awards, and we’re told he’s still not been cleared by physicians to return to work in any capacity.

Durk tells TMZ Hip Hop … “My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”