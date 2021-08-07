Lil Durk Makes A Promise To Stop Mentioning Dead Rappers In His Music [Photos]

Lil Durk took to Twitter to proclaim once again that he won’t be “mentioning the dead in my songs no more or performing songs with they name in it.”

I’m not mentioning the dead in my songs no more or performing songs with they name in it…… – big Smurk — THE VOICE (@lildurk) August 5, 2021

In another message, he said, “Von left us, Dthang left us, and I was lost.” Then be continued, “Why every time somebody [dies] they love you but when you here they don’t care …… love me now not later.”

Von left us Dthang left us and I was lost — THE VOICE (@lildurk) August 4, 2021

Why every time somebody die they love you but when you here they don’t care …… love me now not later ? — THE VOICE (@lildurk) August 4, 2021

Revolt notes Durk possibly made this decision as a way to honor the dead in an “appropriate way.” However, the actual reason is unclear. The “Every Chance I Get” rapper made a similar statement back in January when he dropped The Voice, with a feature from his late friend King Von on “Still Trappin.” Durk said, “I’m done name dropping the dead after my deluxe….in songs only tho.”

Although Durk sees a lot of success with his music, he’s endured a lot of losses. In June, his brother Dthang passed away, and King Von got killed last November, both from gun violence.

In December, Durk teased some music that appeared to take shots at his rival FBG. “I told my PO thru the gate that I get high as fuck,” Durk rapped. “She ask me how high do I get, I told her high as Duck.”

When the late rapper’s mother caught wind of Durk’s comments, she fired back at him. “Well, he better take that shit with who made [King Von] gone, not my motherfucking son,” Duck’s mom said. “‘Cause he ain’t do it. Remember they had a song together? Remember they hashed they differences? Motherfuckers steady wanna for the industry, this is proof! Y’all really showing y’all rich off mentioning my motherfucking son! Y’all rich off mentioning Tooka, show your craft! Do something else besides dissing music!”