Lil Baby And Saweetie To Star In "BMF" Season 3

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Starz’s BMF, executive produced by 50 Cent, fans of the crime drama are being given an early look at the latest roster of guest stars.

via: Rap-Up

Joining the already announced Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz, Baby will make his acting debut as Payne, a foot soldier from Atlanta. Meanwhile, Saweetie will play Keeya, a former athlete navigating the streets of St. Louis.

The 50 Cent-executive produced series is slated to return on March 1, 2024. It’ll continue to explore the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory — played by his son, Lil Meech — and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, founders of the Black Mafia Family.

Season three will reportedly delve into the early ’90s, with Big Meech expanding the BMF empire to Atlanta while Terry manages their operations in Detroit.

“It’s going to give you entertainment and energy. If those lifestyle choices weren’t there, it would still be a family drama,” 50 Cent told CNN about the series in 2021.

“I already knew a lot about my dad and my uncle that my father used to tell me, and I used to see growing up,” Lil Meech added. “But this was a whole different experience because now I had to learn about them in their childhood, when they grew up, [and] what choices they made to become who they are today.”

Outside of acting, Baby dropped his latest full-length project, It’s Only Me, in 2022. The 23-song offering contained guest appearances from EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, and Future.

The Atlanta native also did a slew of features earlier this year, including DJ Drama’s “HO4ME,” Wick’s “Hot Boy,” and Lil Dann’s “Family Freestyle.”

On the other hand, Saweetie debuted “SHOT O’CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY” in July. Her past collaborations included “Hey, Mickey!” with Baby Tate and “Feels” with Nissy.