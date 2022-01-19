Lil Baby And Jayda Cheaves Spark Reconciliation Rumors With New Instagram Post [Photos]

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves are going viral.

via: AceShowbiz

The picture, shared on Tuesday, January 18, saw the 24-year-old entrepreneur wrapping her legs around a man during a party. She also attached a screenshot of a text message between the two in which the unnamed man wrote, “Anything to make you smile.”

Fans later noticed that the man’s rings in Jayda’s post looked similar to Baby’s. “Lil Baby can not hide when it comes to a no face no case,” one person wrote. “These folks done figured it out by his RINGS, HIS RINGS!! How did y’all even know that.”

Another user confidently penned, “that’s def lil baby in that pic jayda ain’t fooling nobody look at the pants.” Someone else, meanwhile, added, “lil baby & jayda never gon stop f**kin with each other.”

One day earlier, Jayda treated fans to some photos of her in a hotel room which was decorated with rose petals and balloons. In the images, the entrepreneur wore a bright yellow jacket and light blue jeans. “A happy gal,” she gushed in the caption.

It’s unclear whether Jayda and Baby have rekindled their romance. However, Jayda divulged in December 2021 that she doesn’t rule out the possibility of them getting back together.

“He do love me, I’mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we’re comin’ up together,” she first told Hollywood Unlocked. “He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I’m seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older.”

“It’s just a lot of damage as far as what has been done on social media, so once we can get over that part, I feel like maybe we could rekindle and rebuild another relationship,” Jayda continued. “But as far as right now, it’s so much damage publicly to just put a band-aid over something and say, ‘Ok, let’s just get back together.’ No.”

Check out some social media reactions below:

Btches so mad at Jayda for being back with Lil Baby, y’all done gave these broke bum no life, no career ass niggas chance after chance after they done did the unthinkable. Stay outta rich folks business. ? Talking bout “it couldn’t be me” “ man you been through worse Omg ?? — Finesss™ (@Real_Finesse) January 18, 2022

im sorry but Jayda taking back Lil Baby each & every time is sad. It sucks that, that kind of relationship is idolized & wanted. — dom$ (@domwest_) January 18, 2022

I feel like it’s gone take Lil Baby to have a baby on Jayda in order for her to realize her worth.. — ??? ????? ? (@WOLFRAE__) January 18, 2022

I’ll keep taking Lil Baby back too Jayda I understand pic.twitter.com/rlYNOpwvgR — KOBE (@K_COole) January 18, 2022

Jayda and Lil Baby have been on and off for some time. In February last year, they ended things but seemingly rekindled their romance in May. It’s not clear what their current relationship status is. They welcomed a son in 2019.