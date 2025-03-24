LHHATL’s Renni Rucci’s Boyfriend Accused Rapper Of Cheating With Kevin Gates & Ask Her To Leave Home

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Blacc Zacc has thrown his girlfriend, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Renni Rucci, out of their shared home.

The fallout stems from Kevin Gates’ latest song, where he makes explosive claims about a past romance with Rucci and, even more shockingly, hints that they share a child. Social media is in an uproar as fans dissect the accusations, turning the couple’s private turmoil into a public spectacle.

The controversy erupted when Gates dropped the track, laced with cryptic but unmistakable references to an alleged past with Rucci. His lyrics suggest an intimate history and the possibility of a child between them. While he avoids outright confirmation, the implications alone were enough to send shockwaves through the hip-hop community.

Blacc Zacc, who has been in a high-profile relationship with Rucci for years, wasted no time reacting. His fury spilled onto social media, where accusations of betrayal flew in real time. A partnership once seen as a power couple dynamic has now unraveled into a messy, headline-grabbing scandal.

Zacc’s anger boiled over in an Instagram Live session, where he lashed out at Rucci.

“You wanted this,” he shouted as she, exhausted and emotional, attempted to explain.

She countered with a pointed reminder: “You put me out a hundred times.” The exchange was raw, capturing the deep fractures in their relationship. Rucci denied any wrongdoing, insisting the song was five years old and irrelevant to their current lives.

Despite her explanations, Zacc remained unmoved. He accused her of chasing clout and reality TV drama, implying that her involvement in Love & Hip-Hop had fueled the turmoil. Rucci fired back, rejecting the notion that her television career had any bearing on their personal issues.

“Loving Hip-Hop didn’t make you cheat on me,” she snapped, turning the blame back on him.

She dismissed Gates’ claims as outdated, insisting she had remained loyal. “The song hasn’t changed in five years,” she argued, challenging its credibility.

Yet, Zacc’s skepticism lingered. His refusal to let go of the accusations signaled deeper fractures in their trust.

The internet quickly took sides. Some fans rallied behind Rucci, condemning Zacc’s reaction as irrational.

Others supported him, arguing that Gates’ words carried weight. Memes, debates, and hot takes flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

One user quipped, “If the song is five years old, why now?” Another added, “Kevin Gates waking up and choosing chaos—this was uncalled for.”

Yet, some remained unconvinced by Rucci’s defense. “Why would Gates lie about a whole child?” one skeptic questioned.

As of now, Rucci has reportedly left their home. Neither has confirmed an official breakup, but their public implosion makes reconciliation seem unlikely.

The situation is further complicated by their shared seven-month-old son. Meanwhile, Gates has remained silent, leaving his bombshell allegations to fester.

Whether this saga leads to legal drama, diss tracks, or another round of social media warfare remains uncertain. But one thing is clear—the fallout is far from over.

via: Hot 97