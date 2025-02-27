BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

The professional wrestling world is changing, thanks to the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ athletes. Numerous wrestlers have proudly embraced their identities while advocating for inclusivity within the sport. Here are some notable LGBTQIA+ wrestlers who have impacted the wrestling community.

1. Sonya Deville

A trailblazer in WWE, Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) is the first openly lesbian female wrestler in the organization. She has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and representation, using her platform to promote inclusivity. In an interview with Today, Deville recounted the moment when she publicly acknowledged her sexuality. Deville explained that during the audition process, she was asked about her relationship status. Faced with the choice of concealing her truth or embracing it, she chose the latter. “I was just like, either I lie on national television, and that’s a whole other thing, or I tell the truth,” she said.

2. Darren Young



Known off-ring as Fred Rosser, Darren Young made history in 2013 by becoming the first WWE wrestler to publicly come out as gay while actively competing. The revelation occurred during an impromptu interview with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport. When asked if a gay wrestler could succeed in WWE, Young candidly responded, “Absolutely. Look at me. I’m a WWE Superstar, and to be honest with you, I’ll tell you right now, I’m gay. And I’m happy.”

3. Toni Storm

In October 2024, Toni Storm, an openly bisexual wrestler, became the first LGBTQIA+ individual to top Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Women’s 250 list. As a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, Storm’s in-ring abilities and authentic representation have solidified her as a trailblazer in the industry.

4. A. C. Mack

Amen-Ra Mackey, known as A. C. Mack, made history by becoming the first openly gay male wrestler to win a world championship in 2022. “I started wrestling in 2016. And plenty of people told me, ‘You ain’t gonna never make it out of this state. Not with the way you look, not with the color of your skin, not with who you like to sleep with,‘” Mack told Out Sports. “They dubbed me Georgia’s finest. Don’t clap for that because I am so much more.”

5. Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose, a transgender woman, has been a formidable presence in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2019. She became the first openly transgender wrestler to sign with a major American promotion. She scored the AEW Women’s World Championship in February 2020, marking a significant milestone for transgender athletes in professional sports.

6. Devon Monroe

Minneapolis-born Devon Monroe is celebrated for his dynamic performances and representation as a Black gay man in wrestling. In 2024, he held the F1RST Wrestlepalooza Championship for over 400 days, proving his skills are top-tier. Monroe advocates for authentic representation, emphasizing that his unique identity has been pivotal in his wrestling journey.

These athletes exemplify the diverse and inclusive spirit of professional wrestling, breaking barriers in an often-conservative sport. As more athletes courageously share their authentic selves, they pave the way for future generations.

