BY: Darrel Marrow Published 1 day ago

The 2025 Independent Spirit Award nominees have been revealed, and the list is stacked with LGBTQIA+ entertainers. The award ceremony, originally known as the FINDIE Awards (Friends of Independents), began in 1984. The non-profit group Film Independent developed the showcase to honor the achievements of filmmakers outside of the major studio system.

This year’s list of nominees includes an array of creatives from the LGBTQIA+ community. The ceremony, scheduled for February 22, typically streams on IMDb’s YouTube channel and other social platforms, including Film Independent’s YouTube. Before the annual event, check out this list of LGBTQIA+ nominees — from actors to films — who are helping to amplify voices from the community.

1. “I Saw the TV Glow”

Jane Schoenbrun’s “I Saw the TV Glow” leads the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards nominations. The film has secured six nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Queer actor Justice Smith received a nomination for Best Lead Performance, while Brigette Lundy-Paine was recognized in the Best Supporting Performance category. Despite its acclaim in the independent film community, the movie was notably absent from the 2025 Oscar nominations.

2. Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Actor Colman Domingo has received a nomination for Best Lead Performance at the Spirit Awards for his role in “Sing Sing.” In the film, Domingo portrays John “Divine G” Whitfield, a founding member of Sing Sing prison’s Rehabilitation Through the Arts program. His performance has been widely acclaimed, with some calling it a career highlight.

3. Hunter Schafer, “Cuckoo”

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer has begun to carve a path for herself as one of the leading LGBTQIA+ voices in Hollywood. Her performance in “Cuckoo” earned her a Spirit Award nomination for Best Lead Performance, and it’s easy to see why. Schafer plays a mind-riddled teenager in the thriller that is filled with shocking twists and turns.

4. “Problemistas”

Julio Torres’s directorial debut, “Problemista,” has been nominated for two Spirit Awards – Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay. The film, which Julio wrote and directed, tells the story of an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador navigating the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. Julio, a gay man, also stars in the movie — and yes, the film is based on his story.

5. “Big Boys”

“Big Boys” is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about a teenage boy’s unexpected crush during a camping trip. The film received nominations for the John Cassavetes Award, and newcomer Isaac Krasner scored a nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance. The John Cassavetes Award honors the best feature made for under $1,000,000, with the award given to the writer, director, and producer.

6. “The People’s Joker”

“The People’s Joker” has also been nominated for the John Cassavetes Awards. The film is a unique parody that reimagines the iconic Batman villain through a transgender lens. It blends elements of comedy and personal narrative while still delivering a powerful message. Vera Drew stars in the movie as Joker the Harlequin.

When the Independent Spirit Awards kick off on February 25, all eyes will be on the LGBTQIA+ stars leading the pack of nominations. With standout films like “Problemistas” and “I Saw the Glow” in the mix, the competition is fierce. But beyond the trophies, it’s the voices present that truly matter.

