Oscars Reportedly Respond to Cancellation Report, Critics Choice Awards Moves Again as LA Fires Impact Award Season

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

The Grammys have announced they will proceed as planned, incorporating a fundraising component into their annual telecast to support relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires. Here’s how the awards season is addressing the ongoing crisis.

Once again, the Critics Choice Awards are on the move and the voting deadline for the Oscars has been extended, but that doesn’t mean either show has been canceled … at least, not for now.

While the situation remains tenuous and uncertain amid the ongoing battle against multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is pushing back against media reports the March 2 Academy Awards ceremony may be canceled.

Advertisement

This, at least, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who spoke with multiple senior individuals involved with the Academy. They’ve told the outlet that there is no advisory committee looking into cancellation and no plan to that effect is being discussed at this time.

The latest announcement from the 55-person board of governors came Monday when they revealed that while the ceremony will go on as scheduled, they have made the decision to extend the voting period and reschedule the nomination announcement for the second time, cancel the nominee luncheon and postpone the scientific and technical awards event.

The board — of which four governors and a former CEO have lost their homes in the fires — had originally set the voting deadline for Sunday, January 12 at 5pm PT. This was then extended to Tuesday, January 14 at 5pm PT, but on Monday was extended again to Friday, January 17 at 5pm PT.

Additionally, the announcement of the nominees set for Friday, January 17 at 5:30am PT was originally rescheduled for Sunday, January 19 and has now been pushed to Thursday, January 23 at 5:30 am PT.

Advertisement

The February 10 Oscars Nominee Luncheon for Monday, February 10, has been canceled with no current plans to reschedule. The Academy will, however, reschedule its Scientific and Technical Awards, though a date has not yet been set.

As the Oscars stays put, the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards is on the move again. The ceremony was originally set for Sunday, January 12, the rescheduled for Sunday, January 26. Now, it has been bumped into February, though no date has been set. Chelsea Handler is still expected to host.

February is already a busy month with the Grammys on February 2, the Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, the BAFTAs the following Sunday, and the SAG Awards on February 23. The Oscars pick right up the next weekend, on March 2, wrapping this year’s tumultuous awards season. As the BAFTAs are in the UK, that might be the most available night stateside should they try to stick with a Sunday.

The Grammys will continue as scheduled on February 2, but many ancillary events like the Milk & Honey party, Universal Music Group’s Artist Showcase and after-party, and others, with those additional resources going to support the wildfires relief effort. The ceremony will air on CBS.

Advertisement

The Writers Guild of America and Producers Guild of America award nominations have also been impacted. The WGA noms were scheduled for January 8, bumped to January 13 and have now been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, The PGA noms set for January 10, were pushed to January 12, and then tentatively set to come out some time this week.

The Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guild Awards, though are both still currently scheduled for February 8, with the Writers Guild Awards set for February 15. None of these events are televised.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are still set for February 16 with the London-based David Tennant-hosted event expected to air as scheduled on the BBC in the UK and BritBox in North America. The Film Independent Spirit Awards will hold steady on February 22 with Aidy Bryant returning to host on YouTube.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards skipped a live announcement of nominees earlier this month, instead opting for a press release announcement, but the ceremony is planning to hold steady on February 23. Kristen Bell will host the live Netflix ceremony.

Advertisement

The Academy Awards then wrap the awards season on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, hosted by Conan O’Brien and airing on ABC.

At least, all of the above is the current tentative plan as wildfire efforts continue in Los Angeles.

As of Wednesday morning, the Palisades Fire is 19% contained (23,713 acres), per the National Interagency Fire Center, while the Eaton Fire is at 35% containment (14,117 acres), and the smaller Hurst Fire is 95% contained (771 acres).

At least 25 people are dead with more than 12,000 structures destroyed across more than 60 square miles in the Los Angeles area, as reported by CBS News. High winds are expected again Wednesday as firefighters continue their battle against the blazes.

Advertisement

88,000 people in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders. Multiple celebrities have been sharing stories of evacuating or losing their homes in the fires, including Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Farris, and others.

via: TooFab