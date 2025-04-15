BY: DM Published 40 minutes ago

Finding ways to refresh your recipe collection can be difficult. Thankfully, a slate of LGBTQIA+ cookbook authors are creating recipes that can be easily replicated at home. From traditional Southern dishes to reimagined Mexican staples, these cookbooks offer something for everyone. Here are five cookbooks written by LGBTQIA+ food enthusiasts.

1. ‘Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen’ by Zoe Adjonyoh

Zoe Adjonyoh is serving motherland realness with her cookbook, “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen,” and she did not come to play. This queer culinary queen turns up the heat with bold West African flavors while breaking down barriers in food culture. Drawing from her mixed Ghanaian and Irish heritage, Adjonyoh makes jollof rice, red stew, and kelewele in a way that’s easy to replicate at home.

2. ‘Start Simple’ by Lukas Volger

If you are looking to add to your recipe armour, but you’re not a fan of traditional cookbooks, “Start Simple” is perfect for you. Lukas Volger’s cookbook features recipes made with everday items that can be found in your home. Volger encourages home cooks to werk with what they’ve got, promoting a flexible and intuitive approach to cooking. Whether you’re a seasoned queen in the kitchen or just starting out, Start Simple serves up the inspiration you need to slay your weeknight meals.

3. ‘Cooking in Heels’ by Ceyenne Doroshow

Mrs. Doroshow serves up more than just recipes in “Cooking in Heels.” The trans diva dishes out her life story with a side of Southern-style realness. Written during her time behind bars, this collection of 40 Southern recipes with a Caribbean twist is seasoned with stories of resilience and survival. This memoir-cookbook hybrid was originally published in 2012, but it is still a good read for those who like a little drama with their cooking conquests.

4. ‘Chicano Eats’ by Esteban Castillo

Esteban Castillo’s cookbook, “Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen,” is a vibrant celebration of Chicano cuisine, blending traditional Mexican flavors with modern twists. Inspired by his upbringing in Santa Ana, California, Castillo offers 85 mouth-watering recipes, such as Chicken con Chochoyotes and Mac and Queso Fundido, that reflect his bicultural experience. The cookbook not only provides delectable dishes but also delves into the rich cultural narratives behind them. Your taste buds will be shouting, ‘¡Más, por favor!’

5. ‘Son of a Southern Chef’ by Lazarus Lynch

Foodies will be taken on a soulful journey through Southern cuisine with “Son of a Southern Chef.” This culinary collection pays homage to Lazarus Lynch’s Alabama-born father and Guyanese mother. His recipes blend traditional flavors with modern food trends. Plus, he is super entertaining!

6. ‘The Slider Effect: You Can’t Eat Just One!’ by Jonathan Melendez

“The Slider Effect: You Can’t Eat Just One!,” is turning the culinary world on its head with over 75 fierce recipes dedicated to sliders. Melendez doesn’t just stick to the basics. He serves up a smorgasbord of flavors, from meat and poultry to seafood and vegetarian dishes.

7. ‘Cooking Up Change’ by Michael Platt

Michael Platt is serving up delicious recipes and a dash of advocacy with “Cooking Up Change.” The picture cookbook — a follow-up to 2023’s “Recipes for Change” — features stories from 12 Black leaders, each paired with one of Platt’s grandmother’s recipes. From Jackie Robinson Day grilled fish to Juneteenth’s red hibiscus punch, this book serves culture on a platter, one bold bite at a time. This offering hits shelves on May 27, 2025.

Grab one of these cookbooks, throw on your most stylish apron, and let’s get cooking. Supporting LGBTQIA+ authors is all about uplifting voices and sharing their stories.

What is your go-to cookbook? Comment below!