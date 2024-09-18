LGBTQIA+ Netflix Shows Coming in September 2024

Over the years, we have seen more representation of the LGBTQIA+ community on television. From comedies to dramas and even a few action films, LGBTQIA+ has created its space in networks. Netflix has been one of many networks that have become highly inclusive. You can find many LGBTQIA+ Netflix shows, along with many movies that also represent queer folks.

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, stated that TV is the leading entertainment source for telling LGBTQ stories. Netflix has been a huge part of the growth of LGBTQIA+ stories. Though there are other streaming services that provide gay representation, Netflix has consistently topped its competitors with its continuance of LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

But in 2021, Netflix had a hiccup when Dave Chappell’s special “The Closer” landed on their network. GLAAD criticized Netflix for the mishandling of the anti-transgender humor. “It would be disingenuous to shine a light on Netflix inclusive programming without also being clear on the harm Netflix did to the LGBTQ community.” The report continued, “By doubling down on giving anti-LGBTQ content the reach and legitimacy of their platform and brand.” Netflix refused to comment.

Despite Netflix’s minor downfall after the comedy special’s outrage, Netflix was able to restore its fanbase with more LGBTQIA+ stories. Currently, Netflix has approximately 155 LGBTQIA+ shows. We share the LGBTQIA+ Netflix shows that we believe should be on your watch list September 2024.

1. ‘Will & Harper’

When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip. The trip allows the two to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship and transition.

2. ‘Uglies’

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.

3. ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

This season centers on the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menéndez, who were killed by their sons, Lyle and Erik.

4. ‘Selling Sunset’ (Season 8)

Selling real estate in the Los Angeles market can be glorious, given the area’s sunny location and the abundance of rich and famous people living there. It can also be cutthroat as agents fight over clients and properties. “Selling Sunset” showcases the drama at The Oppenheim Group, where elite real estate brokers sell the luxurious life to their affluent buyers. The drama gets bumped up even more when a new agent joins the team, and the veterans want her to prove herself before accepting her as a member of the group.

Netflix continues to hold space for the LGBTQIA+ community as they remain inclusive in their programming. These are only a few of the LGBTQIA+ shows that Netflix has to offer in the category. We are excited to see what else Netflix brings that will continue to bring inclusivity to their network.

Have you seen any of these LGBTQIA+ shows yet? Let us know your favorite LGBTQIA+ show on Netflix in the comments below!