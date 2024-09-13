5 LGBTQIA+ 'Love Island' Stars You Should Know

The reality dating show “Love Island” has captured millions of hearts across the globe. However, there’s a noticeable gap in representation for LGBTQIA+ contestants in the USA and U.K., which are primarily centered on heterosexual relationships. As fans enjoy the saga of romance and competition, there’s a growing conversation around inclusivity on such platforms.

The premise of the U.S. and U.K. series revolves around couples forming romantic connections. While this formula thrives, it often neglects the vibrant spectrum of the LGBTQIA+ community. However, some stars have emerged behind the scenes as powerful representatives, bravely sharing their stories of love and acceptance.

The Heteronormative Structure of ‘Love Island’

From the outset, “Love Island” positions itself within a heterosexual framework. Contestants are paired up based on romantic interests, and the format largely reinforces traditional relationship dynamics. This structure has led to calls for greater inclusion of diverse orientations, as the LGBTQIA+ community has a rich narrative that deserves to be featured.

For those who identify as LGBTQIA+, the lack of representation means that their experiences, challenges, and relationships are often sidelined. Yet, some contestants have dared to challenge these norms by openly identifying as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and using their platforms to advocate for inclusivity. Here are five LGBTQIA+ Love Island stars you should become acquainted with.

1. Jack Fincham (UK)

Although Jack Fincham rose to fame on Season 4 of “Love Island UK” in 2018, he made headlines for a different reason. In a February 2021 Instagram post, Jack came out as bisexual, stating how he felt compelled to share this part of his identity with his followers. Find him on Instagram @jack_charlesf.

2. Megan Barton-Hanson (UK)

“Love Island UK” Season 4 contestant Megan Narton-Hanson is known to identify as bisexual. In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Barton shared, “I realized [I like women] at college. I had a friend with whom I would spend all my time with. When she had a boyfriend, I would get weirdly jealous. Then there was a couple who I started seeing when I was about 20 years old.”

Since leaving the villa, she has openly discussed her experiences and advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights, using her platform to educate and inspire. You can catch up with her on Instagram @meganbartonhanson_.

3. Eve Gale (UK)

“Love Island UK” Season 6 star Eve Gale is seemingly bisexual. Although Gale has only dated men previously, in April 2024, she and “TOWIE” star Demi Sims revealed they are now an item.

According to Mirror UK, Gale stated, “We kind of had other dates, but it’s not been a date date. That was like our first date. I had the best time. The two revealed they had been friends for three years after meeting in London at a Boohoo event just after lockdown. Follow Eve on Instagram for more [@evegale].

4. Amber Gill (UK)

Most people remember Amber Gill as the winner of “Love Island UK” Season 5, alongside her now ex-boyfriend, rugby player Greg O’Shea. However, In 2022, “Love Island UK” Season 5 star Amber Gill confirmed that she’s a lesbian on X (formerly known as Twitter) by saying she has “switched teams.”

Post-show, Gill started a relationship with football star Jen Beattie in 2022. However, the pair eventually went their separate ways after 11 months, per DailyMail.

5 Johnie Garcia (USA)

During Season 5 of “Love Island USA,” contestant Johnnie Garcia came out as bisexual and began a budding romance with her co-star Kassy Castillo. This moment was particularly thrilling for queer fans, considering the franchise’s complex history with LGBTQIA+ representation. According to SceenRant, Garcia initially connected with Leonardo Dionicio, who was previously coupled up with Kassy Castillo. However, after their connection went sour, Garcia set her sights on Castillo. And while the pair had briefly connected, Castillo ultimately decided to rekindle things with Dionicio. Catch up with Johnie on her Instagram

These stars represent a shift in the narrative, showcasing that love is incredibly diverse. By coming out and sharing their experiences, they play a critical role in advocating for change within the “Love Island” franchise, inspiring a future where LGBTQIA+ love stories are embraced and celebrated.

Are you a fan of “Love Island?” Tell us your favorite contestant in the comments below!