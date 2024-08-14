Sadly, traveling while queer is something that still needs to be done cautiously… even in 2024. With Thanksgiving and Christmas season approaching, we’ve decided to let you in on LGBTQIA+ holiday destinations that are safe and enjoyable.

Undoubtedly, rainbow rights have come a long way over the years, but the marginalization of same-sex relationships is still very prominent across the globe.

From anti-homosexuality laws to overall discrimination toward the community (as a whole), acceptance of the lifestyle isn’t as openly celebrated in certain areas of the world. In some countries, there are even legalities attached to sexual minorities.

However, it’s important to remember that individuals on the spectrum are allowed to live life loud and proud — regardless of who they choose to love.

These are vacation spots where only freedom and fun reside!

LGBTQIA+ Holiday Destinations Worth Adding to Your Travel List

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii is considered to be gay-friendly for tourists. Alike-gender relations have been legal there since 1973. The Hawaii Marriage Equality Act was passed in 2013, permitting same-sex marriage. Additionally, according to The Hawaii Civil Rights Commission, it’s illegal to deny anyone public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Honolulu is famous for its beautiful beaches, exhilarating nightlife, and rich culture. Most visitors enjoy snorkeling in Hanauma Bay, shopping at the Ala Moana Center, or partying at gay bar Scarlet Honolulu.

2. Cape Town, South Africa

According to Reuters, South Africa became the first country in Africa to legalize same-sex marriage through the Civil Union Act in 2006. Although it is said to be challenging to meet its requirements, the Alteration of Sex Description and Sex Status Act 49 has authorized gender change since 2003.

Cape Town is deemed the “Gay Capital of South Africa,” as the port city is popularized for its slew of events and locations for the queer folx. Their V&A Waterfront is the go-to entertainment, retail, and dining district. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is also great for a day in nature’s beauty.

3. Vancouver, Canada

In 1969, LGBTQIA+ activity was decriminalized through the Canada Criminal Law Amendment Act of 1968-1969. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms bill prohibited discrimination against any sexual orientation and promoted equality. In 2005, Canada legalized same-sex marriage and completely banned conversion therapy in 2022.

Vancouver is not only the leading locale for gender diversity but also Hollywood productions, stunning scenery, and world events. Stroll through British Columbia’s “Gaybourhood,” Davie Village, where flags and fashion are at the forefront of the busy part of town. Or, hit up Thai eatery Maenam.

4. Palm Springs, California

California is the most liberal regarding LGBTQIA+ rights. It was the first state to permit couples to enter domestic partnerships, which dates back to 1999. Same-sex marriages were first legalized in 2008 but cut short after a ban approval. However, 2013 saw the lift of the prohibition. Palm Springs is said to be a gay mecca. The city features many sightseeing attractions and a raved-about club scene. You can always stop by the Palm Springs Art Museum or book one of the Red Jeep Tours through the desert.

5. Provincetown, Massachusetts

According to VisitMA, Massachusetts is praised for being “the place to be for all things queer.” The state granted its first same-sex marriage licenses in 2004 but has legalized the act of homosexuality as early as the 70s. Massachusetts has actively supported protective laws for transgenders as well. Provincetown has been dubbed the “Gayest Little City in the World.” Race Point Lighthouse is nice for a historical outing, while the A-House is a gay nightspot you don’t want to miss out on.

Which of these LGBTQIA+ holiday destinations you wouldn't mind checking out? Let us know in the comments below!