5 LGBTQ+ Celebrity Stylists Serving Up Fashion Magic

Fashion is more than just clothes; it’s an expression, a statement, and, for many, a form of art. Behind every jaw-dropping red carpet moment are LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists with a vision—someone who turns an idea into a look that slays. They are the masterminds who shape the styles of the stars we adore.

These fashion stylists are not just dressing A-listers—they’re creating culture, setting trends, and making magic happen. From fierce gowns to daring suits, these stylists are the real stars behind the scenes.

How LGBTQIA+ Talent Shapes Celebrity Fashion

LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists understand the importance of representation and are often inspired by their own journeys and identities. They infuse their work with a unique blend of confidence, creativity, and cultural awareness, making them indispensable in an industry that thrives on innovation. These stylists are fearless, unapologetic, and always ready to push the boundaries of fashion. And as they slay the scene, they’re also opening doors for more diverse voices in the fashion world.

Here are five LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists who you should know.

1. Law Roach

You can’t talk about LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists without mentioning Law Roach. This fashion powerhouse is the genius behind Zendaya’s stunning red carpet evolution. From her jaw-dropping 2019 Met Gala look to her custom Valentino gown, Law Roach’s work is always on point. But it’s not just Zendaya who benefits from his magic touch. He’s also styled stars like Celine Dion and Kerry Washington, bringing his bold, high-fashion touch to every look. Law Roach doesn’t just dress celebrities — he transforms them into style icons.

2. Jason Bolden

Jason Bolden is another name that’s impossible to ignore in fashion. As a Black gay stylist, Bolden knows how to bring a fresh, modern approach to every look he creates. His client list reads like a who’s who of Hollywood, including Yara Shahidi, Taraji P. Henson, and Ava DuVernay. Bolden’s style is all about sophistication with a twist. He knows how to make a statement, whether with a sleek suit or a glamorous gown. With his sharp eye for detail and a deep understanding of his client’s personalities, Bolden always delivers looks that are both timeless and trendsetting.

3. LJ Perez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L J P E R E Z (@theljperez)

LJ Perez is a Filipino-American stylist who is quickly taking over the fashion world. Known for their work with stars like Doja Cat, Lizzo, and Charli XCX, Perez has a knack for creating edgy and elegant looks. Perez’s work is featured in Vogue, Elle magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, CR Fashion Book, and more, earning them a place among the top LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists.

4. Yashua Simmons

Yashua Simmons is an openly gay Black stylist who has worked with various stars, including Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Anitta. He enjoys helping his clients see the best version of themselves. Simmons celebrates individuality and creates looks that reflect his clients’ unique personalities.

5. Dara Allen

Dara Allen is a transgender model and fashion stylist known for her fearless approach to fashion. Her work celebrates individuality and self-expression. She has styled for high-profile clients like Valentino and graced the pages of top fashion magazines. Allen’s unique perspective as a trans woman of color allows her to bring a different perspective to celebrity styling, making her one of the most exciting voices in fashion today.

These LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists are more than just fashion experts — they are visionaries changing the game. With their creativity, boldness, and unapologetic pride, they serve up magic.

Who are your favorite LGBTQIA+ celebrity stylists? Let’s chat in the comment section below.