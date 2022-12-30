Legendary News Woman Barbara Walters Dead at 93

News Maven Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.

ABC News first broke the news with a special report.

Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including Today, The View, 20/20, and the ABC Evening News. Walters was a working journalist from 1951 until her retirement in 2015.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

BREAKING | ABC News is reporting legendary news woman Barbara Walters has died. She was 93. — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) December 31, 2022

Legendary Barbara Walters has died. What a force… a trailblazer… a true pioneer. Barbara died today at the age of 93. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7NefwPU3Ff — Sade Baderinwa (@SadeABC) December 31, 2022

BREAKING: Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters has died. She was 93 years-old. pic.twitter.com/lkkTkOA7iL — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) December 31, 2022

ABC is currently in special report announcing that Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) December 31, 2022