Legendary News Woman Barbara Walters Dead at 93

December 30, 2022 6:38 PM PST

News Maven Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.

ABC News first broke the news with a special report.

Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including Today, The View, 20/20, and the ABC Evening News. Walters was a working journalist from 1951 until her retirement in 2015.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

