Legendary Music Producer Quincy Jones Rushed to the Hospital

Quincy Jones suffered a medical emergency.

via: Radar Online

According to a representative for the 90-year-old music icon, Quincy had a bad reaction to some food he ate, and as a precautionary measure, he called 911 for help.

Paramedics quickly arrived at Quincy’s home in Los Angeles, California, and transported him to the emergency room for medical attention on Saturday, June 18. The incident caused concern among Quincy’s family and friends. Fortunately, it was reported that he never lost consciousness and, according to his rep, was in “good spirits” throughout the ordeal.

Doctors quickly assessed Quincy and gave him the all-clear, and he was released from the hospital shortly after. Despite the scare, the iconic music producer’s condition appears stable, and there are no lasting concerns for his health.

Jones is a 28-time Grammy winner, a legendary producer and arranger, and one of the most influential figures in the music industry over the past several decades. His influence spans a wide variety of genres, and his collaborations with some of the world’s most iconic artists have left an indelible mark on the history of music.

The music icon composed music for over 40 films and produced albums for some of the most iconic artists in music history, such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Miles Davis, Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, to name a few.