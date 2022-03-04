‘I Am Legend’ Next Chapter: Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan To Star & Produce Together For First Time

Will Smith is set to return for a sequel to his 2007 movie “I Am Legend” at Warner Bros.

via: Deadline

Talk about two big stars getting together, between Smith and Jordan combined, their movies have grossed a massive $12.3 billion at the box office.

Plot details, of course, are being kept under wraps.

Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson 1954 novel, is also returning to pen the follow-up and producer as well.

All these deals are closed, I understand, and a director is not attached as of yet as the project is still being developed. Francis Lawrence directed the original 2007 movie.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing via their Outlier Society banner. Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President, Head of Motion Pictures, Jon Mone will produce the project with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will serve as EP. Goldsman and Greg Lessans will also produce via Weed Road Pictures.

I Am Legend starred Smith in a nearly deserted apocalyptic New York City amidst zombies, and opened to $77.2M in early December at the domestic B.O. and went on to gross $256.4M stateside, $585.4M worldwide.

The big news for Smith comes in the wake of him being nominated for Best Actor and Best Picture at the Oscars, as well as a SAG Awards Best Actor win for King Richard. The film racked up six Oscar noms as well for Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and the Original Song “Be Alive” from Beyonce and Dixson.

Outlier Society is also in development with Warner Bros on Static Shock, a live action adaptation of DC Comics’ ground-breaking series, penned by Randy McKinnon and with Reginald Hudlin also producing alongside Outlier.

Outlier Society is currently in production on MGM/UAR’s Creed III with Jordan both directing and starring as Adonis Creed. The film is slated for release on Nov. 23..

Other film projects on Outlier Society’s upcoming slate include Amazon Studios’ adaptation of the highly-anticipated novel You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi; MGM’s Thomas Crown Affair being written by Wes Tooke. In the TV space, Outlier’s upcoming projects include Amazon Studios’ Victories Greater Than Death, The Broken Earth and the Muhammad Ali series The Greatest.

