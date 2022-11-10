LeBron James Tweets Unhappiness With Kyrie Irving’s Punishment [Photo]

NBA megastar LeBron James took to Twitter to declare that Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving should be able to come back to the court, calling the Brooklyn Nets’ demands “excessive.”

via: SI

As Kyrie Irving fulfills his suspension over his promotion of the antisemitic film and book Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, several NBA players have weighed in on the Nets’ requirements for the Brooklyn star to accomplish before returning to the court.

Lakers star LeBron James, who is also a former teammate of Irving’s when the two played for the Cavaliers, entered the conversation on Thursday, tweeting that he believes the seven-time All-Star should be back to playing in games.

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information,” James tweeted. “And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie [Irving] apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”

James’s comments come five days after the Lakers’ star shared that he does not “condone” hate of any kind and that what Irving did “caused some harm to a lot of people.”

“I don’t condone any hate to any kind,” James said following the Lakers’ 130–116 loss to the Jazz on Friday. “To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand.”

“…There’s no place in this world for it,” James said. “Nobody can benefit from that, and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.”