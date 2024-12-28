At Least 28 Dead After South Korean Jet Reportedly Carrying 181 People Crashes at Airport [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

28 dead, 2 rescued after jet veers off runway in South Korea, local reports say.

More than two dozen people were killed after an airplane veered off a runway upon landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, according to local media.

Jeju Air FLight 7C2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. Sunday local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall.

The Yonhap news agency said at least 28 were confirmed dead in the crash. There were 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok, according to local media.

The local fire department told ABC News that two people had been rescued from the wreckage of the plane. It did not elaborate on their condition at this time.

Muan is located in southwest South Korea.

Jeju Air is a South Korean low-cost carrier that operates an all Boeing fleet, with 42 planes and nearly 3,000 staff.

Video showing the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 in South Korea with 181 people on board can be viewed here.

A commercial flight carrying 175 passengers skidded off a runway at an airport in South Korea and burst in to a massive fireball, killing at least 28 people in a horrifying aviation disaster, according to reports.

The Jeju Air plane was arriving from Thailand at Muan International Airport in the south of the Asian nation on Sunday morning when it belly flopped onto the runway with no landing gear and slid out of control, according to media reports and video of the incident.

Two people have been found alive — with first responders putting an emphasis on rescuing those that were located in the tail of the plane, according to the outlet.

Rescue missions are ongoing. In addition to the 175 passengers, six crew were on the jet, which was reported a flight tracking website to be a 737-800.

Jarring video posted on X shows the crash as it happens — the plane seeming to land on its belly, sparks and smoke flying from the runway, before it crashes and explodes in a fiery mass.

