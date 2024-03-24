Leah McSweeney Calls Out ‘Cruel’ Andy Cohen Amid Their Lawsuit for Trolling Kate Middleton Prior to Cancer Reveal: ‘Apologize to Her’ | lovebscott.com

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney is not pleased that Andy Cohen made jokes about Princess Kate Middleton’s health before it was revealed that she is battling cancer.

via: Page Six

“Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 41, began in a post via her Instagram Story Friday.

“I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example.”

Leah McSweeney calls out ‘cruel’ Andy Cohen amid their lawsuit for trolling Kate Middleton prior to cancer reveal

Cohen has yet to address McSweeney’s comments or the backlash he has received from others, demanding that he retract his remarks about Middleton.

The Bravo head honcho was one of many people who took to social media to fuel conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts after she had scarcely been seen in public in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, he remarked via X on a photo circulating of Middleton, 42, visiting at a local farm stand with Prince William, “That ain’t Kate….”

Cohen then perpetuated an old rumor that the Prince of Wales cheated on his wife with Lady Rose Hanbury as further speculation about why Middleton had been missing in action.

“Don’t forget he broke it off with [Middleton] after they dated for years and sowed his wild oats for a time and then went back to her,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host, 55, said on his podcast Thursday.

He then added that William, 41, is “his father’s [son],” referencing when King Charles III notoriously cheated on the Prince of Wales’ mom, Princess Diana, with Queen Camilla.

A day later after Cohen made his statements, Middleton shared in a heartfelt video that she had been secretly battling cancer, and that is why she had been seeking some privacy.

It comes as no surprise, though, that McSweeney singled out Cohen as she is currently seeking legal retribution from her ex-boss, alleging he and Bravo used her alcohol addiction for their financial gain.