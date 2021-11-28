Law Roach's Nephew, 3, Dies After Falling Out of a 17-Story Window in Chicago [Photo]

Legendary star Law Roach has shared the news that his nephew Lamar has died at the age of three after falling from a building.

via: People

Chicago Police say the window screen had been pulled inward and that Roach Jr. was “found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building” at approximately 10:40 p.m. local time, PEOPLE confirms.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His death is currently under investigation and there are no potential suspects in custody.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach confirmed his nephew’s tragic death in multiple posts on his Instagram Story over the last few days.

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old [sic] baby,” wrote the Legendary star.

“I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name … my God!” the former America’s Next Top Model judge added over a Chicago Tribune article detailing the tragedy.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy on Wednesday and conducted an autopsy on Thursday.

“I love you all especially my Tribe,” Roach shared with his followers on Instagram.

Sending our condolences to the Roach family.