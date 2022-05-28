Laverne Cox Inspires Mattel’s First Trans Barbie Doll

Laverne Cox has been honored with her own Barbie.

The new doll marks the first time Mattel has ever produced Barbie in the image of a transgender woman.

Laverne unveiled her Barbie during Wednesday’s episode of ‘Today’.

via Complex:

“I think this year particularly, when over 250 pieces of anti-transgender legislation have been introduced in state legislatures all over the country—targeting transgender children, LGBTQ youth,” she said. “I hope all the kids who are feeling stigmatized— when their health care is being jeopardized, their ability to play in sports—I hope they can see this Barbie and have a sense of hope and possibility. If they don’t see themselves in this Barbie, I hope they know that they can create spaces where they do see themselves, where they are represented, because representation matters.”

The Orange Is the New Black star said she became fond of Barbie as a child, but wasn’t allowed to play with them.

“I was telling my therapist how I was really shamed by my mother when I was a kid when I wanted to play with a Barbie doll but I was denied,” she continued. “And I had a lot of shame and trauma about that. And my therapist said to me, ‘It is never too late to have a happy childhood.’ She said, ‘Go out and buy yourself a Barbie and play with her. There’s a little kid that lives inside of you. Give her space to play.’ And I did.”

Cox’s Barbie is part of Mattel’s Tribute Collection and is available to purchase for $40 online. The doll is dressed a a red gown and silver bodysuit, as well as boots and silver earrings. Cox wore the same design during her Barbie-themed 50th birthday party earlier this week.

In celebration of Cox’s milestone birthday, Mattel announced it would make a donation to TransFamilySOS in the actress’ name.

Representation matters.