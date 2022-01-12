Lauryn Hill Will Executive Produce A New Documentary On The Historic Baraka Family [Video]

Ms. Lauryn Hill is bringing her storytelling skills to film. With screenwriter Oren Moverman, the Newark-native will be an executive producer for upcoming documentary Why Is We Americans? which centers social activists the Baraka Family.

via: Hot97

The icon teamed up with screenwriter Oren Moverman to executive produce a new documentary to highlight the impact of the Baraka family.

The late Amiri Baraka was most known for writing plays and poetry. Baraka also spearheaded the Black Arts Movement in 1965. The documentary is called Why Is We Americans? Madam Noire reports it’ll explore Newark’s struggle with oppression through the lens of the Baraka family’s decades-long involvement within social activism, poetry, music, and politics.

The publication also points out the documentary will touch on the tragic death of Amiri’s sister Kimako, who was viciously stabbed to death in her Manhattan apartment. The doc will also explore the homicide of Baraka’s daughter Shani, one of the first openly gay Black activists. In addition, the doc will talk about the historic election of Ras Baraka as the mayor of Newark.

Fans will hear personal testimonials, and Lauryn Hill will conduct interviews.

Why Is We Americans? will premiere theatrically at IFC Center on January 14. The film will also have a stop during stop at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, which has been postponed to April 19th.

Check out the trailer below.