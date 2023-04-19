Latto Responds to Claims She Photoshopped Her Coachella Crowd: 'Posted the Wrong Version'

Latto is having to answer for an alleged photoshop blunder — but it’s not her body she’s being accused of manipulating.

On Tuesday, Latto responded to accusations that she had posted an edited photo of her crowd taken during recent Coachella set.

It was highlighted that some of the people and objects in the photo appeared multiple times.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao,” the rapper wrote in her Instagram Stories Tuesday, adding, “I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f—ed up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes.”

Latto — real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens — also followed up her comment on Wednesday with a video clip from her performance adding: “Haters will say it’s photoshopped :/”

If you were at Latto’s Coachella set, then you know that crowd was VERY real. Still, you know the internet doesn’t let anyone get away with ANYthing.