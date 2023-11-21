Latto on Fans Engineering Beef Among Women in Rap: 'They Will Turn Us Against Each Other'

Latto is pointing fingers at hip-hop fans for causing a divide among the women of rap.

via: Complex

In an interview with Vanessa Satten for XXL, the “Issa Party” artist was asked about her own experiences with industry beefs, specifically how such issues play out beyond the public eye. As Latto explained, the problem often doesn’t stem from the artists themselves but instead from certain factions of their respective fan bases.

“I think it really don’t be a problem until we let fans, Stans, whatever you want to call them, like the outsiders once they get in the mix. I think that’s what stirs the pot,” Latto said. “Because it’s like, we will all be fans of each other and commenting and following each other, whatever, but then once they get to comparing, they will turn us against each other, which is very weak-minded of us as female rappers.”

At the end of the day, Latto added, the impact of such people “infiltrating your mind” can lead artists into feud-focused situations they might otherwise never have encountered.

“I think we be falling for these traps that they put on female rappers,” Latto said.

The full interview is available here and also sees Latto addressing the perceived cliquiness of the industry, revealing the advice she shared with Lola Brooke at Summer Jam earlier this year, and more.

Latto’s XXL cover wraps up a decidedly busy year for the RCA signee, whose most recent single “Issa Party,” featuring BabyDrill, arrived in September. The track’s release ended up inspiring a would-be example of exactly what Latto was talking about when it comes to fan-engineered controversy.

When one listener tried to argue that Waka Flocka Flame should have gone the lawsuit route when it comes to the song’s interpolation of his “Grove St. Party,” Waka instead praised the song as an example of “flattery at [the] highest.”

Also in September, headlines were spurred by Latto’s Benzino-mentioning lyric in Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” remix.