Latto, Becky G, And More Will Be Honored At The 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards Hosted By Quinta Brunson

The honorees for the annual Billboard Women In Music Awards have been announced, as a new class of women celebrate a year of making their mark on the music industry.

via: Rolling Stone

Lana Del Rey, TWICE, and Becky G have been announced as honorees for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The ceremony, which aims to honor “influential female powerhouses,” according to Billboard, will also award Latto, Kim Petras, Doechii, and Lainey Wilson across various categories.

Hosted by writer and actress Quinta Brunson, the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will return to the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 1. Performers, as well as this year’s Women of the Year recipient, will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp shared in a statement. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

During the ceremony, Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award, while Twice will be presented with the Breakthrough Award and Latto with the Powerhouse Award. Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award, and Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award. Becky G will be presented with the Impact Award, while Ivy Queen receives the Icon Award.

Previous recipients of Women In Music honors include Doja Cat, HER, and Saweetie, all of whom performed at least year’s show. Tickets will be open to the public, with an American Express member-exclusive presale on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 31 and February 1, and the general sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am PT. You can learn more at billboardwomeninmusic.com.