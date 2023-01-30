Oprah Winfrey Celebrates 69th Birthday with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez [Photos]

The stars aligned over the weekend.

via: Page Six

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her 69th birthday festivities surrounded by a slew of stars including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum at a ritzy dinner party on Saturday.

Winfrey attended a lavish 25th anniversary soirée for beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, where the former talk show host was presented with a gourmet birthday cake.

Kardashian shared a photo of Winfrey smiling next to the two-tier cake, which was covered in berries and topped with birthday candles.

“Happy Birthday @Oprah,” the “Kardashians” star, 42, captioned a selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “@Sharonstone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world to the world! Happy Birthday!”

Winfrey, whose actual birthday was on Sunday, Jan. 29, looked ready to celebrate in sparkly brown pants and a matching blazer over a silk cream top.

Lopez, 53, also shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram, including a smiling selfie with Kardashian and Winfrey.

Other stars at the fête included Sharon Stone, Sofía Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“Got to spend some time with the birthday queen @oprah Happy birthday,” Ambrosio, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with Winfrey, Klum and Vergara.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also posted a video in which partygoers sang “Happy Birthday” and Winfrey carefully blew out her candles to make a wish.

Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare also took a moment to honor Winfrey while celebrating her makeup company’s milestone anniversary.

“Happy birthday @oprah,” she captioned a photo of the former “Oprah Winfrey Show” host.

The dinner party was decorated with gorgeous floral arrangements and candles.

Guests enjoyed intricate dishes like truffle pasta topped with caviar and Chilean sea bass with red coconut curry and gold leaf by Hungry Bear Catering. Attendees could also order specialty cocktails.

In honor of her birthday, Winfrey shared a message with fans on Sunday in which she reflected on getting older and what she is thankful for.

“Today, as many of you know, is my 69th birthday. For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy,” she wrote on Oprah Daily. “This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better.”

She continued, “As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I’ve spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I’ve grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come.”

Winfrey’s bestie Gayle King, who did not appear to be at the starry party, also wished her pal a happy birthday with a sweet message.

“It’s a big day for all of us who love @oprah !” King, 68, wrote on Instagram. “Happy everything to the girl who lives her best life everyday & does what she can to help everybody else do the same.”